Burnet County Jail bookings for January 10-16

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of January 10-16, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested January 10: bond revocation-criminal mischief, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

James Russell Graves, 49, of Burnet was arrested January 10: theft of property.

Michael Arce Hernandez, 40, was arrested January 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, failure to stop, failure to use turn signal, no/defective light on front of bike/motorbike, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jeffery Paul Johnson, 36, of Spicewood was arrested January 10: theft of property. Released January 11 on $1,500 bond.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 45, of Burnet was arrested January 10: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Rafael Martinez-Perez, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested January 10: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Christopher Allen Mullins, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested January 10: bond revocation-burglary of habitation.

Ezekiel Reyes, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested January 10: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 42, of Spicewood was arrested January 10: violation of protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released January 12 on $6,500 bond.

Courtney Paige Teague, 21, of Burnet was arrested January 10: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested January 11: violation of bond/protective order. Released January 12 on $5,000 bond.

Michael Dale McCulley, 21, of Burnet was arrested January 11: criminal trespass with deadly weapon, taking wildlife resources without consent. Released January 12 on $2,000 bond.

Allen Dale McLemore, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested January 11: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke-duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping. Released January 12 on $4,000 bond.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 42, of Spicewood was arrested January 11: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released January 12 on $6,500 bond.

Adrian Lee Vega, 44, of Burnet was arrested January 11: credit/debit card abuse-elderly, criminal mischief.

Trinity Jade Blum, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested January 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released January 13 on personal recognizance.

Edward James Limon, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 12: speeding, driving with invalid license. Released January 13 on personal recognizance.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested January 13: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released January 14 on personal recognizance.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 42, of Spicewood was arrested January 13: bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury, bond forfeiture-violation of protective order, violation of bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, stalking. Released January 15 on $198,000 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested January 14: criminal trespass. Released January 15 on personal recognizance.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 14: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Eduardo Erineo Ledesma, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested January 14: driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping. Released January 15 on $5,500 bond.

Moses Dimitri Raya, 19, of Bertram was arrested January 14: aggravated robbery, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Joe Marcus Sanchez, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested January 14: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-displaying altered or fictitious registration. Released January 15 on $2,500 bond.

Tasha Lea Crain, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 15: possession of controlled substance.

Michael James Dahl, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested January 15: possession of marijuana. Released January 16 on $500 bond.

Alvino Torres, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 15: violation of open burning-rules and regulations, driving with invalid license. Released January 16 on $500 bond.

Tasha Lea Crain, 32, of Kingsland was arrested January 16: possession of controlled substance.

Nery Ramirez, 25, of Johnson City was arrested January 16: motion to adjudicate guilt-prohibited weapon.

Daniel Michael Rodriguez, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested January 16: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive.

Dennis Shay Sisk, 25, of Kingsland was arrested January 16: capias pro fine-no seat belt, capias pro fine-violation of promise to appear, capias pro fine-speeding. Released same day per judge’s order.

Jodi Latrisha Wall, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested January 16: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lea Wright, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested January 16: failure to appear-theft of property.