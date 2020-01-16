Go on ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer’ with Reclaim Arts Academy students

Reclaim Arts Academy students Zac Stubblefield and Zoe Simpson are part of the cast and crew of the upcoming production of ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.’ Stubblefield plays Tom Sawyer and Simpson plays Becky Thatcher in the play based on Mark Twain’s acclaimed novel. Courtesy photo

He’s one of the most beloved and well-known characters in American literature. Who doesn’t remember, enviously, how he got the other kids to whitewash a picket fence for him?

Good old Tom Sawyer had a way about him: part rascal and part sage. He loved a good adventure, which is exactly what the cast and crew of the upcoming production of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” have planned for audiences Friday-Saturday, January 17-18.

Reclaim Arts Academy is producing the play, based on Mark Twain’s American classic. Performances are 7 p.m Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive in Marble Falls. Tickets are $5 at the above website or $8 at the door. Ages 3 and younger get in free.

The cast and crew have been working diligently since September to bring Sawyer’s story to the stage.

Twain paints a wonderful yet complicated picture — he and friend Huck Finn witness a murder — of a youthful life along the Mississippi River some years prior to the Civil War.

Sawyer is all boy: showing off for Becky Thatcher, ducking out of school, and trying to thwart all his Aunt Polly’s attempts to civilize him.

Reclaim Arts Academy is part of First Baptist Church’s worship ministry. The academy offers art and technology classes, including violin lessons and creative writing.

Call Dorey Stubblefield at 830-693-4381 for more information on “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

editor@thepicayune.com