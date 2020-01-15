Coleen Jo Scott, 76, of Llano passed away December 16, 2019

Coleen Jo Scott passed peacefully from this life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 76 in Llano, Texas, after a short battle with cancer. She was born to Eugene and Wilma (Green) Scott on October 4, 1943, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Though born in Texas, her family, which was stationed in Corpus Christi during the war, moved back home to Illinois, where she spent her early years growing up in Springfield and her later years in Riverton until she moved back to her beloved Texas in 1982. She lived 25 years in Cherokee and 11 years in Llano.

She loved her family (which was her pride and joy) and spent time with them every chance that she could. She had been disabled since 1985 after receiving a closed head injury and contracting Lyme disease, which contributed to her poor health and limited abilities. Having always been an active person, it was hard for her to slowly lose the ability to take part in the many activities that she loved (and wanted) to do.

When she was in good health, she loved sewing, crocheting, interior decorating, landscaping, rearranging her furniture, researching her genealogy, tending to her many animals, gardening, cooking, and canning. Toward the end of her life, she loved to “Facebook” on her phone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Wilma Scott; stepmother, Wanda (Dean) Scott; brothers Samuel and Thomas Scott; stepsister Dawn Elizabeth Scott; niece Tammy Woodrum Dove; and son Robert “Bobby” Denton.

She is survived by sons Mark Willis and wife Trecia of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Branden Denton and wife Diana of Colorado City, Texas; daughter-in-law Gina Medcalf and husband Brent of Tolar, Texas; sister Cheryl Turnbull and husband John of Girard, Illinois; brother Gayland Scott of Spaulding, Illinois; stepsisters Linda Drake and husband Mark of St. Louis and Cynthia Keating of Springfield, Illinois; stepbrother Mike Gannon of Westerville, Ohio; grandsons, Jonathon Willis of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Adam Willis of Hot Springs, Josh Hargrove and wife Stephanie of Hot Springs, Bradley Denton of Llano, Jeremy Denton of Colorado City, Robby Denton and wife Ashli of Bluff Dale, Texas, and Blayne Denton and Austyn Denton, both of Tolar, Texas; granddaughters, Mindy Overton and Mara Willis, both of Hot Springs; great-grandchildren, Gracie Denton of Llano and Beau Overton of Hot Springs; aunts Gladys Moore of Sherman, Illinois, and Marilyn Janusweski and Wanda Etherton, both of Springfield; and two adopted families, Blanca Hernandez and husband Paco of Cherokee and Jannett Vega and husband Santos and their children of Cherokee. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins, whom she loved very much, and also her two furbabies, Abby and Tinker.

She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, who was dearly loved, and she will be greatly missed.

Coleen’s family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff of the Llano Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, who gave her excellent care, as well as her caregivers, Pearla Hodgins, Johanna Schorck, Dr. Skylar Forrister, and the many others who helped Coleen at home throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held in Coleen’s honor on Saturday, January 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Llano Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St. in Llano, 325-247-4426, with Branden Denton speaking.

Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.

In lieu of flowers, for those who so desire, memorial contributions may be made to Foster’s Home For Children, 1779 N. Graham St., Stephenville, TX 76401, 254-968-2143.