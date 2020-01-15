UPDATE: BCSO says road rage led to deadly Spicewood shooting

According to a preliminary investigation by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, a road rage incident might have sparked a confrontation that led to a deadly shooting January 15 at a Spicewood convenience store. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A 44-year-old Spicewood man died January 15 after being shot following what investigators are calling a road rage incident.

Burnet County sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews responded to the Spicewood Square Chevron convenience store in the 10,000 block of Texas 71 at about 2 p.m. after a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found people giving first aid to Thao Ton, who had been shot.

He died at the scene.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Ton and another man, 36-year-old Milton Kim of Leander, were involved in a non-collision road rage incident on Texas 71 just prior to the shooting. The two pulled into the convenience store parking lot and got into an argument.

Witnesses told deputies that Ton began assaulting Kim, who was still in his own vehicle, according to a BCSO media release.

At one point, Kim fired a handgun at Ton, striking the man.

Along with other bystanders, Kim attempted to provide first aid to Ton.

According to the BCSO release, preliminary autopsy findings indicate that Ton suffered two gunshot wounds. The final autopsy report is pending.

Kim possesses a valid Texas License to Carry. He is cooperating with investigators, according to BCSO officials.

The investigation has been turned over to the 33rd/424th District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting in the initial call and investigation were the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Burnet Police Department. The Marble Falls Area EMS and Spicewood Volunteer Fire Department-EMS provided emergency medical services. Burnet County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil ordered the autopsy, which as conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

