19-year-old Bertram man arrested in ‘Yellow Store’ robbery

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old Bertram man in connection with the January 3 robbery and assault at the LBJ Food Mart in Marble Falls.

The Marble Falls Police Department confirmed that the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Moses Dimitri Raya into custody in Bertram on January 14. Officials said he was identified through a number of tips from the public.

He was booked into the Burnet County Jail, where he remained as of January 15.

On the morning of January 3, Marble Falls police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store, also known as the “Yellow Store,” at 407 U.S. 281 North. The caller reported that, at about 7:40 a.m., a young, Hispanic or Asian male entered the store, brandished a firearm, struck the clerk, and fled with cash and merchandise.

Police have not recovered the weapon used in the robbery. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611.

Tips also can be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-756-8477 or visiting its website.

alex@thepicayune.com