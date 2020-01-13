Marble Falls students challenge themselves in magical musical ‘Tuck Everlasting’

The Tuck family matriarch Mae Tuck, played by Beth Bray (right), shares the family secret with Winnie Foster, played by Kaylea Felfe (center), in this scene from the Marble Falls High School musical 'Tuck Everlasting.' The Tuck boys — Jesse Tuck, played by Ben Anderson (left), and Miles Tuck, played by Sean Durham — listen as their mother tries to convince the young girl that they are truly immortal. Staff photos by Daniel Clifton

You might not be familiar with the latest musical performed by Marble Falls High School choir and theater students.

“You’re not going to be walking out of here singing one of the songs or even really knowing them,” acknowledged choir director Bryce Gage. “It’s not Rodgers and Hammerstein. You won’t know all the songs. And, you know what? That’s OK.”

Marble Falls High School presents “Tuck Everlasting” this weekend in the auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations may be made by contacting 830-798-3664 or showtkts@mfisd.txed.net.

The musical is based on Natalie Babbitt’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of the Tuck family, which drinks from a magical spring and becomes immortal. While it sounds good on the surface, living forever presents many challenges for the family, including spending long periods apart so no one becomes wise to their immortality.

It also means the Tucks can’t forge lasting friendships or relationships.

But along comes a young girl, Winnie Foster, who becomes friends with Jesse Tuck, one of the two Tuck boys. The Tucks offer Winnie the chance to share in their secret.

Will she choose immortality or a normal life?

Throughout the musical, the characters explore the ups and downs of life immortal.

“Tuck Everlasting” is filled with song and dance, Gage said.

The dance numbers, along with set design and staging, have challenged staff and students.

“It’s one of the hardest shows I’ve ever directed,” Gage said. “It’s so intense.”

But Marble Falls High School is known for putting on quality live performances, and “Tuck Everlasting” is no different. The cast and crew have dedicated hours to rehearsals and behind-the-scenes work. Students designed and built the sets under the guidance of staff, including theater arts teacher Jon Clark.

Gage said the production has been a team effort involving a number of faculty members and even residents. Associate choir director Rachel Rapoza is lending her assistance. Tenisha Graham of Colt Elementary School is helping with choreography. Local piano teacher Barbara Bend and pianist Sharon Dare have been at most rehearsals to assist with music. They’ll also perform as part of the orchestra during the shows. The orchestra includes Deborah Vanicek, Highland Lakes Elementary School music teacher Seth Shaw, and retired Marble Falls High School band director Brad Behrens.

Carol Inman helped created costumes, and local contractor Jack Randall chipped in on construction.

“This is probably as far from ‘Newsies’ as we can go,” said Gage, referring to last year’s musical. “But it’s an amazing show. Definitely worth coming to see.”

