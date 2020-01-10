Llano County Jail bookings for December 30-January 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of December 30, 2019-January 6, 2020, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeramie Scott Battles, 39, of Bertram was arrested January 5: indecency with child-sexual contact, sexual assault of child.

Joe Henry Corvinas, 37, of Kingsland was arrested January 1: criminal mischief.

Jonathon Michael Garner, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 3: driving while intoxicated.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 33, of Burnet was arrested January 2: health and safety violation. Released January 3 to see judge.

Melanie Renee Gomez, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested January 1: driving while intoxicated.

Billy Roy Haggerton, 52, of Llano was arrested January 2: possession of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correction/civil commitment facility.

Justin Allen Kohler, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested January 6: driving while intoxicated with child under 15, warrant-no boat registration.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 62, of Kingsland was arrested January 2: possession of marijuana, reckless driving.

Linda Elaine Lee, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested January 4: driving while intoxicated.

Michael Zane Lumbley Jr., 50, of Marble Falls was arrested January 3: motion to revoke probation-possession of controlled substance.

Martin Anthony Perez, 27, of Llano was arrested December 30: motion to revoke bond-possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Michael John Price, 52, of Bertram was arrested January 4: assault causing bodily injury.

Carlos Botello Soto, 36, of Kingsland was arrested December 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Brandon Allen Stalions, 35, of Kingsland was arrested January 5: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Thomas Judson Stanion, 44, of Llano was arrested January 5: accident involving injury.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 35, of Kingsland was arrested January 4: driving while intoxicated.

Lea Wright, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 4: failure to identify as fugitive, failure to appear-theft of property.