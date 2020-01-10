Burnet County Jail bookings for January 3-9

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of January 3-9, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joe Brian Moore, 36, of Kingsland was arrested January 3: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Shelby Lynn Dodson, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested January 4: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released January 5 on $2,000 bond.

James Russell Graves, 49, of Burnet was arrested January 4: aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon.

Nicole Marie Hendrick, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested January 4: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

John Edward Sharp Jr., 47, of Marble Falls was arrested January 4: capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released January 7 after laying out fine.

Mary Lynn Cain, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested January 5: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Lindsey Elizabeth Mansur, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested January 5: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 42, of Spicewood was arrested January 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released January 6 on $500 bond.

Brande Deshun Craig, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested January 6: failure to appear-theft of property, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-displaying expired registration. Released January 9 on $2,000 bond.

Dwayne Danton Ellis, 37, of Burnet was arrested January 6: burglary of vehicle. Released January 8 on $2,500 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 36, of Burnet was arrested January 6: bond revocation-silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 system, silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 system.

Marcos Eli Ortega-Flores, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested January 6: possession of controlled substance, immigration detainer.

Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 36, of Burnet was arrested January 6: criminal non-support.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia Jr., 17, of Bertram was arrested January 7: false drug test falsification device. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 39, of Burnet was arrested January 7: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Thomas Edward Serenbetz, 29, of Kingsland was arrested January 7: failure to appear, assault by threat, failure to report change of address or name on license or identification, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving with invalid license. Released January 8 on $1,500 bond.

Rachel Munoz Tonche, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 7: driving with invalid license. Released January 8 on $250 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 37, of Bertram was arrested January 7: theft of property. Released January 9 on personal recognizance.

Monti Milton Lee Brunson, 49, of Bertram was arrested January 8: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released January 9 on $35,000 bond.

Kearia Patricee Davis, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested January 8: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Kathleen Grigsby, 17, of Burnet was arrested January 8: assault of peace officer/judge. Released January 9 on personal recognizance.

Hope Nicole Meyer, 37, of Burnet was arrested January 8: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance. Released January 9 on $20,000 bond.

Michael Adam Morales, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested January 8: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Patricia Catalina Reyes, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested January 8: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated with child under 15, bond revocation-abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Celestino Justin Rojas, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested January 8: driving with invalid license. Released January 9 on personal recognizance.

Brian David Bennett, 30, of Meadowlakes was arrested January 9: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Devonta Martez Lanier, 23, of Burnet was arrested January 9: false report to police officer, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping, driving with invalid license.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 45, of Burnet was arrested January 9: theft of property.

Tyler Jordon Lupe Solis, 23, of Bertram was arrested January 9: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.