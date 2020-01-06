Man arrested after gunshot, standoff at Silver Creek home

James Graves was arrested in the Silver Creek community January 3 after a standoff with police.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated homes in the Silver Creek community January 3 after they say a man wanted in connection with an assault refused to come out of his home and fired a gun.

James Russell Graves was arrested later that night and booked into the Burnet County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of January 6, he remains in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Early that morning, deputies responded to the 200 block of Monte Vista Drive in Silver Creek alongside Lake Buchanan in northwest Burnet County on the aggravated assault call. A female victim escaped from the scene of the incident, according to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office media release, and went to a neighbor’s home for help. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

At the time of the call, deputies could not locate Graves and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators returned to the scene to make an arrest, finding the suspect’s vehicle at the home.

He at first did not respond to their attempts to contact him, but later opened the door to the home. However, when he saw the deputies, he retreated inside and refused to come out, according to the BCSO.

Deputies then heard a gunshot from inside and took up positions around the home.

Authorities evacuated nearby residents for safety, using the Reverse 9-1-1 messaging system.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team, the Texas Rangers, and Marble Falls/Burnet County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist, and law enforcement was able to take Graves into custody.

