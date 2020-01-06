Llano County Jail bookings for December 22-29

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of December 22-29, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Timothy Scott Arden, 18, of Kingsland was arrested December 27: public intoxication. Released same day to see justice of the peace.

Geoffrey Alan Becker, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 27: unlawfully carrying weapon, purchasing/furnishing alcohol to minor, public intoxication, possession of marijuana.

Marco Antonio Depaz-Chaparro, 19, of Kingsland was arrested December 25: liquor violation. Released same day to see justice of the peace.

John Warren Garrett, 64, of Kingsland was arrested December 27: arson.

James Robert William Haynes, 38, of Llano was arrested December 29: interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Jesse Jared-Lawrence James, 22, of Llano was arrested December 27: purchasing/furnishing alcohol to minor, driving while intoxicated.

Robert Carl Lawrence, 20, of Kingsland was arrested December 27: motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of a habitation.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested December 25: assault by contact-family violence. Released December 26 to see justice of the peace.

Tanner Joseph McGhee, 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 24: harassment.

Joseph Leland Miller, 31, of Tow was arrested December 23: driving with invalid license.

Jeffery Nead, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 24: violation of promise to appear, speeding. Released December 25 after paying fine and to see municipal judge.

Roy Lee Nobles, 30, of Kingsland was arrested December 26: criminal nonsupport.

Joshua Alexander Pridgeon, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 28: possession of marijuana.

Blake Robert Randazzo, 19, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 26: injury to child/elderly/disabled person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Phoenix Anthony Spinoso, 18, of Tow was arrested December 29: assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance.