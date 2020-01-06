Burnet County Jail bookings for December 27-January 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of December 27, 2019-January 2, 2020, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kristen Corley, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested December 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ethan James Whiteley-Roehl, 18, of Kingsland was December 27: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Corey Robert Sandras Callahan, 42, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested December 28: capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released same day after paying fine.

Kearia Patricee Davis, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested December 28: criminal mischief. Released December 29 on personal recognizance.

Brooke Jean McDonald, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested December 28: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dennis James Shannon, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 29: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Sierra Macie Sena, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested December 30: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ginnie Denae Imrie, 30, of Burnet was arrested December 30: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 30: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of mail, possession of controlled substance.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested December 30: possession of controlled substance.

Cecilia Monique Vega, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested December 30: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested December 31: theft of property.

Justin Leray Mason, 32, of Burnet was arrested December 31: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license.

Heather Lyn Terry, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 31: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released January 1 on $2,000 bond.

Justin Cody Tollison, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 31: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Maximus Freeman Elliott, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested January 1: possession of marijuana. Released January 2 on personal recognizance.

Brayden Christopher Jones, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested January 1: possession of marijuana. Released January 2 on personal recognizance.

Jorden Rae Huddleston, 20, of Burnet was arrested January 2: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released same day after paying fine.