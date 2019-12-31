Free small-business tax workshop January 14 in Burnet

CPA Lisa Bargsley will lead a free tax workshop for small-business owners on January 14 in Burnet. Courtesy photo

“Taxes” is often a dreaded word, especially for small-business owners during tax season.

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce and SCORE Austin are hosting “Taxes for Your Small Business” to help alleviate the stress of the season. The free workshop is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Burnet Meeting Center, 303 E. Jackson St. Lunch will be provided.

Reservations are required and may be made online.

Lisa Bargsley will lead the workshop and help current and prospective small-business owners understand how to prepare for what their business owes and when it is due.

Bargsley is a licensed CPA who has worked with small businesses through her successful accounting and tax practice for more than 25 years. She also conducts training classes as an instructor for the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Professional Education, which partners with the city of Austin Small Business Program.

SCORE Austin helps small businesses and entrepreneurs through workshops, programs, and mentorships. It is made up of experienced entrepreneurs, corporate managers, and executives from a diverse set of industries and specialties.

You do not have to be a member of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce to attend the January 14 workshop.

