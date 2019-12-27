St. Frederick’s hosting service and breakfast to welcome 2020

Welcome the new year with a breakfast of black-eyed peas and grits, singing, and devotion.

St. Frederick Baptist Church is hosting its annual Watch Service and meal starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 31. The community is invited. The church is located at 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

The service will include songs, testimonies, and a time to reflect — along with delicious food.

At midnight, chef Henry Jackson will serve a breakfast of eggs, grits, bacon, sausage, biscuits, and a helping of black-eyed peas for a lucky 2020.

The celebratory event is a chance to look back and ahead.

“We want people to thank the Lord for what has transpired and to allow people to ask for future prayers for 2020, regardless of the circumstances,” said church administrator Bessie Jackson.

She noted that some might have experienced tremendous blessings in 2019, while others might be ready for a new year. No matter what, Jackson added, when the calendar turns, she wants people to see new opportunities.

“Yesterday is gone,” Jackson said. “If 2020 doesn’t positively change you, you have a problem. You need to do something to change it. At midnight, we’ll be praying and thanking God for the blessings.”

Call the church at 830-693-4499 for more information about the service.

