Llano County Jail bookings for December 15-22

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of December 15-22, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 48, of Kingsland was arrested December 18: motion to revoke-hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Enrique Delarosa Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested December 17: speeding, driving with invalid license. Released December 20 with credit for time served.

Billy Roy Haggerton, 52, of Llano was arrested December 20: criminal trespass.

Melvin Hunt, 53, of Tow was arrested December 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Aaron James LeJuene, 32, of Tow was arrested December 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Wayne Livingston, 55, of Kingsland was arrested December 22: public nuisance-animal at large, failure to prove rabies vaccination. Released after paying fine.

Holland Ray Ligon, 49, of Bluffton was arrested December 20: violation of bond/protective order.

Scooter Dan Martin, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested December 16: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, displaying expired registration/license plate, driving with invalid license.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 33, of Llano was arrested December 16: failure to appear-burglary of building, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested December 22: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Tala Jordan Ramos, 22, of Kingsland was arrested December 21: possession of controlled substance.

John-Joseph Sanderford, 29, of Kingsland was arrested December 21: burglary of a habitation.

Tianna Marie Staley, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested December 17: surety surrender-tampering with government record.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested December 17: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Zachary David Williams, 31, of Kingsland was arrested December 31: motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of marijuana.