Burnet County Jail bookings for December 20-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of December 20-27, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Deborah Garces-Limas, 21, of Burnet was arrested December 20: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Kymie Jo Gray, 24, of Kingsland was arrested December 20: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Donald Ray Keese, 35, of Burnet was arrested December 20: capias pro fine-disregarding stop sign, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Louis Ray Bostick, 46, of Burnet was arrested December 21: failure to appear-tampering with identification numbers on personal property, possession of controlled substance.

Alexandria Danay Miller, 19, of Burnet was arrested December 23: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cody Rahe White, 37, of Johnson City was arrested December 23: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Michael Montrell Emanuel, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested December 24: parole violation.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 24: possession of controlled substance, tampering with government record.

Mistie Dawn Wagner, 49, of Burnet was arrested December 24: theft of property. Released December 26 on $1,000 bond.

Pablo Alberto Ocampo-Canseco, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 25: driving while intoxicated with child under 15, speeding, no driver’s license. Released December 26 on $21,000 bond.

Jason Lee Brooks, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested December 26: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 26: possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Rebecca Irene Vanmetre-Oestman, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested December 26: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.