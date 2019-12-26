Marble Falls Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

Marble Falls Walmart employees lined up at the edge of the parking lot following an anonymous bomb threat made at about 9:30 a.m. December 26. The store was checked and employees began returning about an hour later. Police are investigating the call. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Marble Falls Walmart on December 26, a busy day for retail stores following Christmas.

Officials said the store, located at 2700 U.S. 281, received a non-specific bomb threat over the phone and was evacuated at about 9:30 a.m. Authorities lifted the evacuation at about 10:30 a.m. and workers started filing back into the store.

“Everything is cleared out,” Marble Falls Patrol Capt. Robert Talamantes said. “We followed protocols to evacuate everybody, did a full clear of the building. Nothing was found, nothing was substantiated.”

The department is conducting an investigation into the phone call.

“Other than that, it’s business as usual again,” Talamantes said.

alex@thepicayune.com