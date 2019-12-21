Burnet police officer died of heart attack; service December 23

Burnet County Sheriff's Office staff and deputies gathered along Texas 29 in Burnet on December 20 during a procession for Burnet K9 Officer Jose Meza, who passed away earlier that morning at Seton Highland Lakes hospital, according to a Burnet Police Department statement. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A service for a Burnet police officer who died is December 23 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls. It includes full police honors.

Burnet K9 Officer Jose Meza passed away December 20. According to a Burnet Police Department media release, the preliminary cause of death was ruled a heart attack by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On the morning of December 20, Meza’s wife called Burnet County Communications to report that her husband was experiencing a medical emergency at their Burnet home. On-duty Burnet police officers responded to the Mezas’ home and began working to save their co-worker.

Burnet EMS arrived shortly and took over Officer Meza’s care. They transported him to Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet, where he passed away despite the best efforts of the medical staff, according to the BPD release.

Meza had worked for the Burnet Police Department for just over a year and previously worked for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office for 2 1/2 years. He was the BPD’s K9 officer and teamed up with Kuso. The two worked the night shift patrol.

According to the media release, Meza had participated in K9 training with Kuso just hours before he suffered his fatal heart attack. The Burnet Police Department is considering his passing a line of duty death.

Meza is survived by his wife and young daughter along with numerous friends, family, and co-workers.

A viewing and Rosary will be held 6-8 p.m. December 22 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 E. Polk St. in Burnet.

His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. December 23 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 105 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

The funeral procession with leave the church to U.S. 281 and head north on the highway. It will travel to Texas 29 in Burnet and travel west to Post Mountain Cemetery, 321 Southland Drive in Burnet, where a graveside service will be held.

The public is welcome to line the procession route following the funeral service to pay tribute to Meza and his family.

