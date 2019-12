Llano County Jail bookings for December 9-15

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of December 9-15, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 39, of Kingsland was arrested December 12: assault on family/household member, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Jackson Graham Fowler, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 12: aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon.

Michael William Griffin, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 10: displaying fictitious license plate.

Jeannia Marie Hasty, 56, of Kingsland was arrested December 13: intent/know unauthorized discharge of waste.

Theodore Richard Henry, 44, of Kingsland was arrested December 9: interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Natasha Jernigan, 19, of Kingsland was arrested December 11: possession of dangerous drug.

Thomas Corey Lawson, 31, of Burnet was arrested December 12: theft of property.

Linda Darlene Rogers, 61, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 10: driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Paul Wilson, 18, of Llano was arrested December 11: possession of dangerous drug.

David Christopher Zeltner, 36, of Tow was arrested December 12: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ride not secured by seatbelt.