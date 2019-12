Burnet County Jail bookings for December 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of December 13-19, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested December 13: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of property, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Released December 16 on $22,000 bond.

Christopher Emmanuel Beltran, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested December 13: evading arrest/detention.

Kymie Jo Gray, 24, of Kingsland was arrested December 13: prohibited weapon-knuckles, forgery of financial instrument.

Justin Dale Parks, 23, of Bertram was arrested December 13: commitment-possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to control speed, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Craig Lorene Statler, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested December 13: criminal trespass. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested December 13: bond revocation-injury to child/elderly/disabled person-reckless bodily injury, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released December 14 on $27,500 bond.

Shilah O’Neida Nollie Wright, 21, of Kingsland was arrested December 13: possession of controlled substance. Released December 15 with credit for time served.

Breanna Naomi Butler, 22, of Burnet was arrested December 14: theft of property. Released December 15 on $1,500 bond.

Cody Joseph Zakordonski, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested December 14: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested December 15: speeding, failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to identify as fugitive. Released December 16 on $5,000 bond.

Alphonso Deas Lanfair, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested December 15: parole violation.

Jonathan Ortiz, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested December 15: reckless driving. Released December 18 on $500 bond.

Zachary David Williams, 31, of Kingsland was arrested December 15: motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of marijuana.

William Canchola, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 16: bond revocation-impersonating a public servant. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Alyssa Rene Frazier, 20, of Burnet was arrested December 16: issuance of bad check, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,250 bond.

Felicia Gayle Hughes, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 16: theft of property.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 35, of Kingsland was arrested December 16: driving with invalid license, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $36,500 bond.

Desiree Monique Barrios, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested December 17: failure to appear, animal astray/at large, failure to provide proof of rabies vaccine, failure to provide proof of animal license.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 28, of Burnet was arrested December 18: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Michael Lee Steenbergen, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 18: failure to appear, public intoxication, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released December 19 on $2,500 bond.

Shaqusha Terrill Washington, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested December 18: theft of property, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 28, of Burnet was arrested December 19: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Terry Allen Cannon, 67, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 19: criminal trespass, disorderly conduct-indecent exposure, disorderly conduct-abuse/threat in public place.

Douglas Conely, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested December 19: possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license.

Karie Lee Courtney, 40, of Burnet was arrested December 19: probation violation-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-possession of marijuana.

Javier Oswaldo Gonzalez, 44, of Spicewood was arrested December 19: aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Tanner Joe Lewis, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested December 19: failure to appear-racing on highway. Released on personal recognizance.

Fortune Miguel Salazar, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 19: driving with invalid license, expired driver’s license, speeding, violation of promise to appear.