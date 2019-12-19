‘Tis the season for winter dove hunting

Winter begins this week and so does the late dove hunting season in Texas.

The late season starts Friday, December 20, and runs through January 14, 2020, in the Central Zone, which includes Burnet County. The regular season began in September and wrapped up in early November.

While temperatures will be cold, the hunting itself could be hot as fewer hunters in the field means less pressure and calmer quarry. Migrating doves also have arrived in the area.

Though sunflowers, a good source of food for doves, are no longer blooming, the birds are feeding on another seed: croton. The grain grows wild in Texas.

Hunters can learn more about regulations and bag limits on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

