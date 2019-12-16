Llano County Jail bookings for December 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of December 2-8, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Shane Amidon, 48, of Kingsland was arrested December 7: possession of controlled substance.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 39, of Kingsland was arrested December 5: possession of controlled substance.

William Conchola, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 3: assault on family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jalee Carroll, 17, of Kingsland was arrested December 5: aggravated assault of child, indecency with child/sexual contact.

Ruban Alexander Castillo, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 4: blue warrant

Lani Lynn Cooper, 41, of Kingsland was arrested December 4: burglary of a habitation.

James Keith Faulkner, 57, of Tow was arrested December 6: expired registration, failure to yield right of way for emergency vehicle. Released December 7 to see judge.

Laura Bell Henderson, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested December 8: liquor violation. Released with credit for time served.

Angela Irene Merkel, 30, of Llano was arrested December 6: continuous violence against family.

Kerry Dewayne New, 29, of Kingsland was arrested December 8: duty on striking unattended vehicle.

Charles Perry Norris, 62, of Llano was arrested December 5: blue warrant.

Crystal Kaye Ramirez, 40, of Llano was arrested December 3: theft of property.

Jose-Angel Muniz Ramos, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 3: theft of property. Released December 4 on $5,500 bond.

Zachary Lee Richards, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 5: fraud with intent to obtain controlled substance.