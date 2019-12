Burnet County Jail bookings for December 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of December 6-12, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Luis Gomez Jr., 23, of Kingsland was arrested December 6: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested December 6: continuous violence against family, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping-bodily injury/sexual abuse, assault on family/household member.

Reginaldo Hernandez Jr., 19, of Bertram was arrested December 6: public intoxication. Released December 7 on personal recognizance.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 28, of Burnet was arrested December 6: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Gere Jay Minnick, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 6: theft of property. Released December 7 on personal recognizance.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 6: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport, surety surrender-criminal mischief.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested December 6: surety surrender-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Zachary Lee Richards, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 6: fraud-intent to obtain controlled substance.

April Marie Rodriguez, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested December 6: bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, burglary of building.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested December 6: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $14,500 bond.

Arturo Olguin Aguilar, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 7: accident involving damage to vehicle. Released December 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jack Dilon Dickison, 27, of Burnet was arrested December 7: parole violation.

Frankie Lee Felan, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested December 7: possession of controlled substance.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 33, of Burnet was arrested December 7: possession of marijuana.

Levi Trent Boatright, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested December 8: speeding. Released December 9 on personal recognizance.

Kyle Daniels Irwin, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested December 8: possession of marijuana. Released December 9 on personal recognizance.

Donald Ray Keese, 35, of Burnet was arrested December 8: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Ivan Keith Merritt, 36, of Burnet was arrested December 8: failure to appear-criminal mischief, failure to appear-terroristic threat of family/household member. Released December 9 on $7,000 bond.

Robert John Moniz, 24, of Kingsland was arrested December 8: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Christopher Louis Parker, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested December 8: assault by contact-family violence. Released December 9 on $500 bond.

Tully Bruce Wilks, 31, of Bertram was arrested December 8: criminal mischief. Released December 9 on $500 bond.

Debra Aldine Burleson, 60, of Meadowlakes was arrested December 9: driving while intoxicated. Released December 10 on $1,500 bond.

Jerrad Daniel Ince, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested December 9: public intoxication. Released December 10 on personal recognizance.

Quentin Naylor-Smarrito, 26, of Burnet was arrested December 9: parole violation.

Claire Maureen Sanchez, 20, of Spicewood was arrested December 9: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

James Thomas White, 61, of Burnet was arrested December 9: displaying expired license plates, expired driver’s license, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Rodney Lynn Dotson Jr., 18, of Burnet was arrested December 10: indecent assault. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 27, of Burnet was arrested December 10: failure to appear-criminal mischief. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Burnet was arrested December 10: public intoxication.

Zachary Cheyenne Trueblood, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 10: indictment-online solicitation of minor. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Shanda Nicole West, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 10: driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Kymie Jo Gray, 24, of Kingsland was arrested December 11: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Dylan Harley Plemons, 23, of Spicewood was arrested December 11: theft of property, organized retail theft.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 11: aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon.

Ryan Christopher Bryant Scobie, 26, of Kingsland was arrested December 11: assault on public servant.

Larry Paul Verret, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested December 11: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Justin Lee Johnson, 26, of Highland Haven was arrested December 12: failure to identify as fugitive with intent to give false information, driving while intoxicated, parole violation.

Lucia Martinez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested December 12: possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested December 12: violation of bond/protective order.