Info sought on stolen Airstream camper from Spicewood storage

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information regarding a stolen 1971 Airstream Ambassador camper from a Spicewood storage unit in November. Call the sheriff's office at 512-756-8080 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Photo courtesy of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a stolen 1971 Airstream Ambassador.

The 29-foot vintage trailer was stolen on November 18 from the Toy Shed, a storage facility on County Road 414 in Spicewood. The trailer has the name “Mabel” written in orange on its side as well as its license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the camper trailer should contact Auto Theft Task Force investigator Richard Murray Jr. at 512-756-8080 ext. 3023 or rmurray@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips also may be made anonymously through the Hill County Area Crime Stoppers website at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com or by calling the tip line at 1-866-756-8477.

editor@thepicayune.com