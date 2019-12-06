Llano County Jail bookings for November 25-December 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of November 25-December 2, 2019, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Louise Adams, 39, of Kingsland was arrested November 30: burglary of a habitation.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 26, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 25: unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 48, of Kingsland was arrested November 30: burglary of habitation.

Phylicia LaVaughn Cheeks, 27, of Kingsland was arrested November 25: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Thomas Cameron Heyen, 31, of Kingsland was arrested December 1: assault causing bodily injury.

James Michael Jeffers, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 26: blue warrant.

Jonelle Lynne King, 23, of Tow was arrested November 25: possession of marijuana, health and safety violation.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 49, of Tow was arrested November 25: possession of marijuana, no insurance, no registration.

David Dale Lawley, 70, of Kingsland was arrested November 26: parole violation.

Charles Perry Norris, 62, of Llano was arrested November 25: health and safety violation.

Jessica Mae Pippen, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 27: terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested December 1: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Albert Wayne Puhlman, 48, of Kingsland was arrested November 26: parole violation.

April Rodriguez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 27: bond revocation-burglary of habitation, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released November 27 to Burnet County Jail.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 27, of Burnet was arrested November 27: warrant-criminal trespass, criminal trespass.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Kingsland was arrested December 1: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, continuous violence against family, public intoxication.