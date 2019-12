Burnet County Jail bookings for November 29-December 5

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of November 29-December 5, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Qwame Lashay Ficklin, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 30: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released December 1 on personal recognizance.

David Byron Hamilton, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested November 30: city ordinance violation. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Sergio Montoya-Esparza, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 30: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Robert Taylor, 60, Meadowlakes was arrested November 30: public intoxication, unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released December 2 on $20,500 bond.

Amanda Marie Whitt, 39, of Burnet was arrested November 30: driving with invalid license, fraud by check. Released December 1 on personal recognizance.

Ty Hunter Kirkpatrick, 25, of Burnet was arrested December 1: assault by contact-family violence. Released December 2 on personal recognizance.

Fintan William Flynn, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested December 2: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released December 3 on $2,000 bond.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 28, of Llano was arrested December 2: possession of controlled substance, parole violation.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested December 2: possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest/detention.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 31, of Kingsland was arrested December 2: possession of controlled substance.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Kingsland was arrested December 2: possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, continuous violence against family.

Justin Dale Stewart, 30, of Llano was arrested December 2: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jose Miguel Hernandez, 42, of Kingsland was arrested December 3: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dominique Javae Hudson, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested December 3: burglary of habitation.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 3: possession controlled substance, reckless driving.

Noah Jarred-Lee Najar, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested December 3: criminal trespass. Released December 4 on personal recognizance.

Dawstain Antonio Silva, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 3: possession of marijuana, minor in possession of e-cigarette. Released December 4 on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Lee Lentz, 59, of Burnet was arrested December 4: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Rickey Benard Wilkerson, 27, of Burnet was arrested December 4: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Marshall Willard Brown, 43, of Spicewood was arrested December 5: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, parole hold.

Adrian Donald Davis, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested December 5: failure to appear-public intoxication.

Charles Perry Norris, 62, of Llano was arrested December 5: blue warrant.

June Cordella Roberts, 17, of Burnet was arrested December 5: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested December 5: injury to child/elderly/disabled-reckless bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 36, of Burnet was arrested December 5: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive.