Spicewood standoff started with eviction; suspect arrested

Law enforcement converged on a trailer park behind a Chevron gas station off Texas 71 in Spicewood on December 5, after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home when officials tried to evict him. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was enlisted by Burnet County constables to assist with the initial eviction because of the man’s criminal background. When law enforcement entered the residence after several hours, the home was empty, but the task force located and arrested the man, 43-year-old Marshall Willard Brown, a little after 3 p.m. the same day. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

What started as an eviction in Spicewood turned into a standoff before becoming a search for and the eventual apprehension of the 43-year-old suspect.

On the morning of December 5, a Burnet County constable attempted to serve an eviction notice at a residence in a small manufactured home community behind the Chevron gas station in the 10000 block of Texas 71.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said that, based on the individual’s background, which included assaults and multiple felony arrest warrants, the constable enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The task force brought in the Travis County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team to assist.

After repeated attempts to contact the suspect, with no response, SWAT entered the residence, described as a mobile home, and discovered it was empty.

The sheriff said in a briefing at 3 p.m. that they did not believe the suspect was armed.

Twenty minutes later, officials confirmed the task force had located the man and had him in custody.

daniel@thepicayune.com