Widening work on RR 1431 east of Marble Falls could cause delays

Drivers traveling between Marble Falls and Lago Vista on RR 1431 will encounter construction and even lane closures over the next several months.

The Texas Department of Transportation funded a $2 million project to widen the well-traveled roadway from the Burnet County line to Bar-K Ranch Road in Lago Vista. The project also calls for adding pull-out areas along stretches of 1431, which is one way in each direction.

These pull-outs, which will be 200-250 feet long, will give vehicles a safe place to pull over to let traffic pass or stop in an emergency. Many stretches on 1431 from the Burnet County line to Lago Vista have little or no shoulder.

Aaron Concrete is handling the work, which started November 18 and should take about six months to complete.

Expect lane closures as the widened areas are tied to the main lanes. Drivers are asked to slow down in construction zones and keep the safety of workers in mind.

