Llano County Jail bookings for November 18-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of November 18-25, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ismael Aguilar, 18, of Kingsland was arrested November 24: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Michael Allen Biagini, 69, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 21: unlawful disclosure/promotion of intimate visual material.

Geren Don Bryant, 30, of Kingsland was arrested November 20: credit card/debit card abuse of elderly.

Korey Wilson Buecker, 33, of Kingsland was arrested November 20: bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Tasha Lea Crain, 32, of Kingsland was arrested November 22: possession of controlled substance.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 45, of Kingsland was arrested November 18: violation of protective order-bias/prejudice, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Melissa Lea Gillespie, 28, of Tow was arrested November 18: driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 28, of Llano was arrested November 24: possession of controlled substance.

Michael William Griffin, 45, of Llano was arrested November 19: driving without being secured by safety belt, no valid driver’s license in possession.

William Andrew Hammes III, 18, of Kingsland was arrested November 24: possession of marijuana, theft of property.

John Benedict Kepper, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 20: possession of child pornography.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 21: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Kasey James Martin, 39, of Kingsland was arrested November 20: burglary of a building.

Jeffrey David McClintock, 40, of Llano was arrested November 18: motion to revoke-abandon/endanger child, motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Angela Irene Merkel, 30, of Llano was arrested November 22: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge.

Elizabeth Ann Mills, 70, of Kingsland was arrested November 22: cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Daisy Nicole Moore, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested November 23: possession of marijuana.

Quinten Hunter-Grey Moreno, 22, of Kingsland was arrested November 23: delivery of controlled substance/marijuana to minor.

John Murrill, 37, of Kingsland was arrested November 21: theft of property.

Cynthia Lynn Richerson, 66, of Llano was arrested November 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Drew Kelly Shelby, 59, of Kingsland was arrested November 18: possession of controlled substance.

Robert Lee Singleton, 34, of Kingsland was arrested November 22: driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-driving without seatbelt.

Tracy Leigh Turner, 53, of Llano was arrested November 21: driving with invalid license.

Mychal Roy Watson, 37, was arrested November 22: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of controlled substance.

Anthony Ray Whitt, 56, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested November 22: accident involving damage to vehicle.

Kaitlyn Dawn Willard, 21, of Kingsland was arrested November 21: possession of controlled substance, motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance.