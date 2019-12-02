Burnet County Jail bookings for November 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of November 22-28, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Charles Wayne Barr Jr., 57, was arrested November 22: abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Javier Osvaldo Gonzalez, 44, of Spicewood was arrested November 22: driving while intoxicated. Released November 23 on $1,500 bond.

Kvon Terrel Maher, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 22: evading arrest/detention, failure to identify as fugitive. Released November 23 on $12,500 bond.

Domingo Angel Quintero, 46, of Burnet was arrested November 22: child support, driving with invalid license.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Burnet was arrested November 22: obstruction/retaliation.

Robert Lyle Taylor, 60, of Meadowlakes was arrested November 22: unlawful possession of firearm by felon and public intoxication. Released same day on $10,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Rose Anne Bales, 34, of Burnet was arrested November 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Paulino Ramirez Fontanel, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 23: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, no driver’s license, immigration detainer.

Rommel Miladenoff-Guerro, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested November 24: driving while intoxicated. Released November 25 on $1,500 bond.

Ricky James Benavides, 33, of Kingsland was arrested November 25: bench warrant-hold.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 41, of Burnet was arrested November 25: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Sean Michael Johnson, 17, of Burnet was arrested November 25: reckless driving. Released November 26 on personal recognizance.

Philip Elgie McDonald, 68, of Spicewood was arrested November 25: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released November 26 on $500 bond and personal recognizance.

Pat Allen Peirce, 48, of Burnet was arrested November 25: displaying expired license plates, displaying wrong license, parole hold.

Dayne Steven Perry, 21, of Burnet was arrested November 25: theft property.

Brandi Schwartz, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 25: parole violation-forgery, failure to appear-passing bad check, failure to appear-failure to display plates on vehicle, failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released November 26 on $21,000 bond.

Jose Manuel Castillo, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested November 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, capias pro fine-public intoxication.

Sam Tully Chovan, 34, of Spicewood was arrested November 26: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released November 27 on $4,000 bond.

Erik Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Burnet was arrested November 26: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-assault by contact/family violence.

Ayla Mary Socorro Vidaure, 24, of Bertram was arrested November 26: assault on public servant, duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released November 27 on $32,500 bond.

Dana Michelle Vilchis, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested November 26: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released November 27 on personal recognizance.

Denise Babicki Winn, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested November 26: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released November 27 on personal recognizance.

Michael Thomas Brozek, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 27: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released November 28 on $5,000 bond.

Thomas Jeffrey Crawford, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested November 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released November 28 on $5,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Hays, 43, of Burnet was arrested November 27: possession of controlled substance.

Johnny Li Allen, 22, of Kingsland was arrested November 28: possession of controlled substance.

April Marie Rodriguez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 28: bond revocation-burglary of habitation, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear.