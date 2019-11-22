Llano County Jail bookings for November 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of November 11-17, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Zakkery Wylde Barr, 25, of Kingsland was arrested November 12: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

David Ray Hawthorne Jr., 32, of Llano was arrested November 15: indictment-burglary of a building.

Mikel Paul Lofton, 28, of Kingsland was arrested November 17: driving with invalid license.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 30, of Kingsland was arrested November 11: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Darrell Robert Marx, 36, of Burnet was arrested November 14: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Angela Irene Merkel, 30, of Llano was arrested November 17: motion to revoke-attempted assault of public servant.

Ricky Lynn Nelson, 65, of Tow was arrested November 15: traffic offense. Released November 16 to see judge.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 15: failure to signal turn, failure to appear, defective or no stop lamps.

Kaitlan Robinson, 31, of Burnet was arrested November 13: theft of firearm.

Darla Renee Schlichting, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 17: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Brandon Schwalm, 17, of Burnet was arrested November 14: bond revocation-aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 17: violation of protective order bias/prejudice.

Kevin Sutton, 54, of Llano was arrested November 14: sexual assault of child, indecency with child/sexual contact.

Connie Smith Warden, 47, of Burnet was arrested November 17: interfering with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport.