Burnet County Jail bookings for November 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of November 15-21, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dominique Javae Hudson, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 15: credit/debt card abuse, unauthorized use of vehicle.

James Henry Ribera, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested November 15: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $500 bond.

Manford Charles Williams Jr. of Burnet was arrested November 15: failure to appear, no driver’s license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Shania Bailey Withers, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested November 15: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Desiree M. Barrios, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested November 16: capias pro fine-dog at large. Released November after laying out fine.

William Darrel Martin, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 16: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released November 17 on personal recognizance.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested November 16: possession of controlled substance. Released November 17 on $5,000 bond.

Lesley Vaughn Ortiz, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested November 16: criminal trespassing. Released November 17 on personal recognizance.

Joshua Todd Phillips, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested November 16: purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor. Released November 17 on $1,500 bond.

John Paul Corker, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 18: capias pro fine-speeding. Released same day after paying fine.

Diep Xuan Dang, 72, of Burnet was arrested November 18: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, resisting arrest/search/ transport. Released November 19 on $5,000 bond.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 24, of Burnet was arrested November 18: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $1,500 bond

Michael Allen Volz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested November 18: theft of property. Released November 19 on $50,000 bond.

Santos Santana, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 19: animal at large, no proof of rabies vaccination, no registration of animals. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Charles Wayne Barr Jr., 51, of Burnet was arrested November 20: indecent assault.

James Michael Lawrence, 21, of Burnet was arrested November 20: bond revocation-unauthorized use of vehicle, bond revocation-theft from person, surety surrender-deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Johnny Watson Hendrix, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested November 20: driving while intoxicated. Released November 20 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Armando Leon, 41, of Burnet was arrested November 20: assault causing bodily injury/family violence. Released November 21 on $2,500 bond.

Dayne Steven Perry, 20, of Burnet was arrested November 20 indecency with child/sexual contact.

Michael Jonathan Schmidt, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 20: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released November 21 on $7,500 bond.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 21, of Burnet was arrested November 21: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Frankie Lee Felan, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested November 21: forgery of financial instrument, parole violation.

Matthew Montez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested November 21: possession of marijuana.

John Richard Murrill, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested November 21: failure to appear-theft of property.

Roger Darrell Pace, 63, of Kingsland was arrested November 21: improper contact with victim.

Robert Taylor, 60, of Meadowlakes was arrested November 21: public intoxication.