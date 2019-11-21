Locals Love Us balloting still open; vote for your favorites

Voting is online only for the 2020 Locals Love Us awards.

Balloting is still open for The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Locals Love Us awards.

This is your chance to vote for your favorite businesses, organizations, events, and people in the Highland Lakes. The ballot even includes favorite food choices.

One of the best things about living in the Highland Lakes are the amazing people and places. The Locals Love Us awards are a great way to show your appreciation for them. Think of it as a big “high-five” for your favorites.

You’ll find a number of selections for businesses, services, organizations, and more, but you can also give a shout-out to your child’s teacher or coach.

And you can even vote more than once. In fact, you can vote every day until balloting closes, which is 11:59 p.m. November 29.

Once the ballots are in and tallied, we’ll release the results in a special Locals Love Us magazine.

