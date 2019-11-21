Locals Love Us balloting still open; vote for your favorites

28 mins ago by: DailyTrib.com
Locals Love Us

Voting is online only for the 2020 Locals Love Us awards.

Balloting is still open for The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Locals Love Us awards.

This is your chance to vote for your favorite businesses, organizations, events, and people in the Highland Lakes. The ballot even includes favorite food choices.

One of the best things about living in the Highland Lakes are the amazing people and places. The Locals Love Us awards are a great way to show your appreciation for them. Think of it as a big “high-five” for your favorites.

You’ll find a number of selections for businesses, services, organizations, and more, but you can also give a shout-out to your child’s teacher or coach.

And you can even vote more than once. In fact, you can vote every day until balloting closes, which is 11:59 p.m. November 29.

Once the ballots are in and tallied, we’ll release the results in a special Locals Love Us magazine.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

REMEMBER WHEN: Jim Luther Jr. shares connection to Burnet’s past

4 hours ago by: Suzanne Freeman

PICAYUNE PEOPLE: When wood talks, Cottonwood Shores carpenter Ken McBride listens

1 week ago by: Suzanne Freeman

REMEMBER WHEN: Sisters recall early Marble Falls

1 week ago by: Suzanne Freeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *