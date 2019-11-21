Holiday season begins with Walkway of Lights, parade in Marble Falls

1 min ago by: DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls Christmas parade

Santa will be at the Marble Falls Christmas Light-up Parade on November 22 to open Walkway of Lights. File photo

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Highland Lakes.

To officially open Walkway of Lights, the Christmas Light-up Parade rolls down Main Street in Marble Falls at 6 p.m. Friday, November 22. Arrive early for a good parade-watching spot and to see the city of Marble Falls flip the switch to its community Christmas tree near the intersection of Third and Main streets.

After the parade and tree lighting, head to Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, for the opening of the 2019 Walkway of Lights display.

For more Christmas lights displays, browse the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide at 101HighlandLakes.com. You’ll also discover holiday events and activities, including a couple of new fun ones in Marble Falls: a Christmas trolley and the Merry Texmas Ice Skating Rink.

For even more events, check out the Highland Lakes Events Calendar and Community Calendar.

