Burnet resident helps authorities capture residential facility escapee

A man who fled the Intermediate Sanction Facility in Burnet on November 17 found his freedom short-lived thanks to an alert resident.

The Burnet Police Department and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office learned a 19-year-old man walked away from the 33rd and 424th Judicial Districts Intermediate Sanction Facility, located in the 500 block of Coke Street in Burnet, at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities identified the man as Brandon Scott Zirkle of Lampasas. They alerted area residents to the man’s escape, but stated they did not think Zirkle was a threat to the public.

The Intermediate Sanction Facility is an all-male residential facility “that provides an intensive, structured, residential setting that teaches personal work ethic by mandating performance of a work detail,” according to its website. The facility only accepts non-violent offenders and those who did not use a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

It can be used as part of a person’s probation or community supervision requirements.

According to the Burnet police, a resident spotted Zirkle a few hours after his escape inside Burnet city limits. Burnet officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located and arrested the man.

He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on unauthorized absence from community correction facility, a state-jail felony.

