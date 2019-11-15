Llano County Jail bookings for November 4-10

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of November 4-10, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Zakkary Wylde Barr, 25, of Kingsland was arrested November 9: aggravated assault/threaten with deadly weapon.

Ashley Nicole Benavides, 29, of Kingsland was arrested November 6: facilitate aggravated kidnapping.

Ricky James Benavides, 33, of Kingsland was arrested November 6: aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Jeremy Ray Bowman, 28, of Llano was arrested November 4: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 57, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested November 7: bond insufficient.

Jamie Hacker, 22, of Kingsland was arrested November 7: traffic offense, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Timothy J. McSparin, 40, of Llano was arrested November 5: indecency with child/sexual contact.

Randy Curtis Mendenhall, 29, was arrested November 5: injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.

Oscar Morales Jr., 55, of Llano was arrested November 6: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Quinten Hunter-Gray Moreno, 21, of Kingsland was arrested November 5: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.

Jason Brent Ott, 48, of Tow was arrested November 9: driving with invalid license, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Joel James Reynolds, 31, of Kingsland was arrested November 10: capias pro fine-assault, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Christopher Wayne Saverance, 31, of Kingsland was arrested November 6: possession of controlled substance.

Paul Schlachter, 69, of Kingsland was arrested November 9: cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 30, of Kingsland was arrested November 5: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Gary Lynn Smith, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested November 7: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Cody White, 36, of Kingsland was arrested November 9: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 27, of Kingsland was arrested November 10: driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-interfering with emergency request for assistance, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-illegal dumping.

Bobby Dewayne Wisdom, 29, of Llano was arrested November 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.