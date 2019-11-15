Faith Flames face Denton Calvary in first round

4 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Faith Academy Flames football

Faith Academy senior quarterback Travis Hughes and the Flames face Denton Calvary at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Groesbeck Stadium, located at the corner of Commerce and Berry streets in Groesbeck, in the first round of the six-man Division I playoffs of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The Flames finished third in District 2 with a 4-2 record. They were 6-4 overall. Calvary Denton (6-3, 4-2) was third in District 1. Photo by Stennis Shotts

