Burnet County Jail bookings for November 8-14

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of November 8-14, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 8: bail jumping and failure to appear, assault by contact, surety surrender-failure to identify as fugitive.

Nora Salazar Flores, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 8: theft, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released November 9 on personal recognizance.

Jose Luis Gomez Jr., 23, of Kingsland was arrested November 8: violation of bond/protective order.

Doyle Veston Hodges, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested November 8: possession of controlled substance. Released November 9 on $10,000 bond.

Dewayne Scott Kitz, 48, of Burnet was arrested November 8: possession of controlled substance. Released November 9 on $100,000 bond.

Luke Allen Mortensen, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 8: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, bond revocation-stalking.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 30, of Burnet was arrested November 8: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Ruben Ray Robles, 59, of Burnet was arrested November 8: bond revocation-hindering apprehension or prosecution, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released November 9 on $52,000 bond.

Brandon Lee Schwalm, 17, was arrested November 8: aggravated sexual assault of child. Released November 14 to Llano County.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 8: unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Apolinar Juarez Uribe, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested November 8: driving with invalid license. Released November 9 on personal recognizance.

Timothy Allen Walker, 59, of Burnet was arrested November 8: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Ellis Joseph Williams Jr., 46, of Marble Falls was arrested November 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

James Keith Jones, 52, of Burnet was arrested November 9: bond revocation-arson, bond revocation-obstruction or retaliation.

Roman Martinez, 19, of Bertram was arrested November 9: speeding, no driver’s license. Released November 10 after laying out fine.

Seth Blake Watson, 31, of Bertram was arrested November 9: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license.

Celia Janeth Rodriguez, 17, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested November 10: possession of marijuana, failure to identify as fugitive. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Theresa Ann Flippin, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested November 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released November 12 on bond.

Alphonso Deas Lanfair, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested November 11: parole violation.

Mercedez Martinez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested November 11: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Hayley Jordan Wilson, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 11: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

James Michael Burleson Sr., 38, of Kingsland was arrested November 12: failure to appear-theft of property. Released November 13 on $2,000 bond.

Edward Hardaway Thompson, 73, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 12: failure to appear, defective/no license plate light. Released November 13 on $1,000 bond.

Christina Marie Carpio, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested November 13: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

David Ray Hawthorne Jr., 32, of Llano was arrested November 14: burglary of a building.

Michael Vincent Ragsdale, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested November 14: possession of controlled substance.

Marcus Luiz Reyes, 18, of Burnet was arrested November 14: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Raul Jacobo Villarreal-Galeano, 32, of Kingsland was arrested November 14: assault on family/household member.

Christopher Cain Yarter, 38, of Kingsland was arrested November 14: possession of controlled substance.