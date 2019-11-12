State rep to discuss legislature at GOP women’s club meeting

State Rep. Terry Wilson will talk about the accomplishments of the 86th Texas Legislature during the Burnet County Republican Women’s meeting Thursday, November 14, in the Reed Building in Burnet.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Guests are welcome. Lunch is $15. RSVP to Gail Teegarden at gailteegarden7@gmail.com.

Wilson represents District 20, which includes Burnet and Milam counties and a portion of Williamson County.

Before being elected to the Texas House of Representatives, Wilson served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Army, including in major weapons systems development, command and control, communications, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance systems. As a Department of Defense acquisition executive, he managed research and development programs with multibillion-dollar budgets and partnered in systems development with major corporations and universities.

He and his wife of 21 years, Shannon, have two sons: 16-year-old William and 14-year-old Benjamin. They are members of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Wilson is also an assistant Scoutmaster.

During the meeting, items will be collected for packages to be sent to military service members, including:

quick protein such as beef jerky and mixed nuts

powdered drink mixes such as hot chocolate, coffee, and electrolyte replacements

snacks such as crackers, nuts, and pretzels

candy and gum

hand sanitizer

unscented body wipes

toiletries such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and lip balm

DVDs of TV series, including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Game of Thrones”

magazines and crossword and puzzle books

travel-size board games

writing materials such as moleskin journals and pens

handwritten letters and cards

The Burnet County Republican Women meet the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Reed Building, also know as the Hill Country Foundation Building, located at 402 Jackson St. in Burnet.

editor@thepicayune.com