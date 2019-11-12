Night of 5s event benefits nonprofit Science Mill

The sounds of the blues, bossa nova, Latin, and jazz will mingle throughout the Science Mill as the hands-on STEAM facility in Johnson City celebrates five years of operation November 16.

The Science Mill is holding its fifth annual benefit, Night of 5s, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. It promises to be an elegant, fun-filled evening of great food, drinks, dancing, an art auction, and more.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person. Sponsorships are available.

During the night, guests can explore the Science Mill while the Armin Marmolejo Quintet performs a selection of music standards and DJ Peytonius mixes his signature tunes.

Guests can enjoy inventive cuisine from notable chefs and restaurants, including Ranch 616, El Locavore Catering, Pecan Street Brewing, Vivere Catering, and Sage & Honey. Wine, beer, and spirits from a number of the region’s best wineries, breweries, and distilleries also will be available. These include Ron Yates Wines, William Chris Vineyards, Lewis Wines, 512 Brewing, Real Ale Brewing, Suds Monkey Brewing, Gem & Bolt Mezcal, Nine Banded Whiskey, Hye Rum, and Tito’s Vodka.

The Science Mill has also curated works from renowned regional artists for the auction, including Cruz Ortiz, Denise Prince, and Jason Archer.

The Science Mill was created as place to learn about STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The museum has more than 50 high-tech and high-touch exhibits to get youths interested in careers in those fields.

Along with the exhibits, the museum hosts a number of programs throughout the year and often brings in well-known researchers and scientists.

Youth can also participate in summer camps at the Science Mill.

All proceeds from Night of 5s helps the Science Mill grow its mission and empower youths to develop a love of learning. Because the Science Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, all donations, ticket purchases, and sponsorships are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by federal law.

Check out the Science Mill’s website for more information and upcoming events.

Austin and San Antonio guests for Night of 5s can take advantage of a shuttle service to and from the event.

The Science Mill is located at 101 Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.

