Groups seek donations for community Thanksgiving meals

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Joseph’s Food Pantry founder Roy Guerrero knows how much his organization’s free Feast of Thanksgiving meal is to the community.

In fact, while shopping at a local department store recently, an employee asked him if it was happening this year.

He told her yes.

“She said, ‘Good, good. We go every year, and I take my whole family. That’s our Thanksgiving meal that day,’” he recalled her saying. “It’s for them to fellowship and share.”

This year’s Feast of Thanksgiving is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals.

It’s not the only free community meal taking place that day.

Mission Outreach of Marble Falls is hosting one from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. November 23 at St. Frederick Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Both groups are seeking donations — food and money — from those wanting to help feed their neighbors. Any money donated is tax-deductible.

Joseph’s Food Pantry needs turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and other ingredients for side dishes. You can bring these items to the pantry, 706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals, now through Wednesday, November 20. Call Guerrero at 830-220-2344 in advance, and he’ll meet you at the facility.

Guerrero expects to serve about 2,000 people at the event and send about 500 families home with a boxed meal of turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving Day, which is November 28.

For its community meal, Mission Outreach leaders need donations of turkeys, celery, onions, bell peppers, cornbread or cornmeal, canned yams, green beans, and large foil pans. The group is also accepting baked goods and desserts, which can be delivered to the church from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, November 22.

Chef Henry Jackson will lead volunteers in preparing the meal.

Bessie Jackson of Mission Outreach said the group will make about 1,300 plates and also deliver meals to first responders in Marble Falls, Cottonwood Shores, and Horseshoe Bay as well as shut-ins and those without transportation. Call Jackson at St. Frederick’s at 830-693-4499 for more information.

The Thanksgiving meal began in 1995 as a thank you to the community for its support of St. Frederick’s.

“God always supplies ahead of time,” Jackson said. “It’s always there, somehow and some way. We’re always willing to serve somebody.”

