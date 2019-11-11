Burnet Bulldogs get win against Taylor but no playoff spot

The Burnet Bulldogs ended their season November 8 on a high note with a 36-14 win over the Taylor Ducks on the road.

The victory, however, didn’t land the Bulldogs in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs finished the season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in District 14-4A Division I. They were tied with Liberty Hill and Canyon Lake in district. District champion Lampasas (5-0) defeated Fredericksburg (4-1) on November 8 for the title. Canyon Lake and Liberty Hill clenched the final two playoff spots over Burnet. Under the District 14-4A Division I tie-breaker scenario, Liberty Hill would get into the playoffs over Burnet by beating Canyon Lake by at least 8 points. The Panthers defeated Canyon Lake 31-7. Canyon Lake edged Burnet out of the playoffs because it beat the Bulldogs in head-to-head competition.

Against Taylor on November 8, Burnet used a good second quarter to put some distance between it and the Ducks. The two teams were tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Then, with about three minutes left in the second quarter, Jaxson Denton gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with a 20-yard touchdown run. But Burnet wasn’t done.

The Bulldogs got the ball back before the half and used it to their advantage.

This time, Matthew Tippie connected with Denton for a 50-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the half. The Bulldogs headed into the break with a 21-7 lead.

In the second half, Burnet kept rolling, eventually earning a 36-14 win to close out the season.

As for the District 14-4A Division I playoff picture, Lampasas (9-1 overall) faces Brazosport (6-4), Fredericksburg (6-4) plays El Campo (8-2), Canyon Lake (6-4) gets Needville (8-2), and Liberty Hill (4-5) faces Columbia (9-1).

editor@thepicayune.com