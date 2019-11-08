Llano County Jail bookings for October 28-November 3

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of October 28-November 3, 2019, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bradley Alan Chelette, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested November 2: outdoor burning, running stop sign, speeding, failure to yield right of way, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear.

Antonio Vargas Coronado, 53, of Llano was arrested November 2: liquor violation, assault.

Olivia Denise Delz, 19, of Kingsland was arrested November 1: possession of marijuana.

Sheryl Sue Eddins, 71, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 2: driving while intoxicated.

Brittany Nicole Gwynee, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested October 30: possession of marijuana.

Benjamin Braden Hoffman, 41, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested October 28: possession of controlled substance.

Thomas Dwight Lowe, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested November 1: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Jacob McHale, 28, of Llano was arrested November 1: burglary of a building.

Charles Oustad, 42, of Tow was arrested November 1: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Ashley Nichole Peveto, 32, of Llano was arrested October 31: prohibited substance/item in correction/civic facility, public intoxication.

Bobby Riley, 45, of Kingsland was arrested November 3: driving with invalid license.

Sky Michael Smith, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested October 31: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, continuous violence against family, evading arrest/detention.

Michael Brent Thacker, 47, of Llano was arrested November 1: driving while intoxicated.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested November 1: motion to revoke-unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Robert Allen Westerhouse, 84, of Kingsland was arrested November 2: public intoxication. Released November 3 to see judge.