Help feed Texans through Hunters for the Hungry program

Hunters make a tremendous difference in wildlife conservation through licensing fees, sporting goods taxes, the support of conservation organizations, and good wildlife management practices.

But they also make a difference in people’s lives by helping feed thousands of Texans struggling with food insecurity.

By donating field-dressed deer to Hunters for the Hungry-participating meat processors, hunters provide thousands of pounds of healthy venison to hungry residents. The venison is processed and then given to food pantries or similar organizations that distribute it to their clients.

The deer donations often come at no cost to the hunter, but it’s always good to check with the individual processing center.

Two organizations, the Dallas Safari Club and Feeding Texas, are sponsoring Hunters for the Hungry programs. According to Feeding Texas’ Hunters for the Hungry website, the program has provided more than 10 million servings of venison to Texans over the years.

This marks the 25th year the Safari Club has sponsored its own program, but it also provides grants to Feeding Texas’ Hunters for the Hungry.

The two Highland Lakes processors accepting deer for Hunters for the Hungry are:

Hudson Meat Market, 1405 State St. in Marble Falls, 830-693-7024

DB Wild Game Processing and Taxidermy, 222 Texas 29 East in Bertram, 512-688-0103

In most cases, there is no charge to the hunters to donate the meat. The Dallas Safari Club reimburses its participating meat processing facilities $60 per deer up to $1,200 total for the hunting season.

Feeding Texas’ Hunters for the Hungry also is reimbursed through the program.

Hunters can help when they purchase their hunting licenses by choosing the option of donating to Hunters for the Hungry.

But anyone can support the cause by donating through the Feeding Texas program.

While many people might not realize it, hunger or food insecurity affects more than 4 million Texans. It impacts people of all backgrounds, including children, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and working families. According to the Burnet County Hunger Alliance, approximately 6,690 county residents are food insecure. Many are ineligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or other federal nutrition assistance programs.

Contact Hunters for the Hungry at huntersforthehungry@feedingtexas.org or 512-527-3613 for more information.

