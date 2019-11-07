New layout and pathway at Marble Falls Walkway of Lights

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Jarrod Metzgar didn’t mince words when asked if Walkway of Lights would be ready for its scheduled opening Friday, November 22.

“That’s not a question whatsoever,” said the executive director of the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. “We’ll be up and running.”

The opening of this year’s Walkway of Lights happens at the conclusion of the annual Light-Up Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. November 22 on Main Street in Marble Falls. Afterward, participants and the community are invited to the first night of the display at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

Metzgar noted the layout will be a little different because of renovations to Lakeside Park, including a new beach and bathrooms. The city of Marble Falls closed the park for those renovations in late December 2018 and spent most of 2019 completing them.

Walkway attendees won’t have to worry about walking in mud as crews have created paths through the display. That’s also important for those who need wheelchairs or other aids as they enjoy the lights. Though exiting Walkway means ascending a hill, Metzgar said volunteers will be on hand to help.

“We can get assistance to help them climb the hill,” he said. “There’s a sidewalk dedicated throughout Walkway.”

While this is Metzgar’s first Walkway of Lights to organize, its importance isn’t lost on him. He knows people travel from all over to experience this dazzling exhibit and make a night of it by enjoying the city’s restaurants.

“People travel, especially in the Hill Country, looking for the display of lights,” he said. “Ours is more intimate.”

He noted the beauty of seeing Walkway’s reflection on Lake Marble Falls as people cross the U.S. 281 bridge.

“It’s very family-friendly,” he said.

Walkway of Lights is open nightly from 6-10 p.m., weather permitting, through January 1, 2020. Concessions are available, and Santa Claus visits to take photos with the young and the young at heart on weekends through December 24.

Check the chamber’s website at marblefalls.org or search for @MarbleFallsCoC on Facebook for up-to-date Walkway of Lights information and closures due to weather.

For local Christmas lights displays, parades, and events, browse the Highland Lakes Christmas Lights Guide at 101HighlandLakes.com.

