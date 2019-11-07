Faith Flames play for seeding against Round Rock Christian

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team has secured a playoff berth. Now, it’s about seeding and ending the regular season the right way – with a win.

The Flames (5-4 overall, 1-3 district) welcome Round Rock Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, to Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East, in a six-man Division I, District 2 game in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The Crusaders (1-8, 0-4) are searching for their first district win of the season. Faith head coach Stephen Shipley noted most of Round Rock Christian’s district contests have ended at halftime due to the mercy scoring rule.

“They’ve had a tough year,” he said. “They have young kids and have lost upperclassmen. You have years where you’re rebounding and rebuilding.”

Offensively, the Crusaders want to run the football and will line up in tight formations. Shipley believes that will be good for the Flames to defend since they’ve only faced that type of offense a couple of times.

“Stopping the run will be a good test for us,” he said.

Defensively, the Crusaders will apply pressure in the hopes of forcing Faith into errors.

“They do have talent to make plays,” Shipley said. “You can’t let your guard down.”

The Flames have a chance at finishing third in district with a win against Round Rock Christian and if Austin Hill Country can beat Round Rock Concordia. That three-way tie for third will force officials to use the points-allowed-and-points-given-up tiebreaker, Shipley said.

If Faith is third, the Flames will likely play Denton Calvary. But if the Flames are fourth, they’ll probably face Lone Star-Gainsville, ranked No. 2 in most private school six-man polls.

The playoffs start Thursday-Saturday, November 14-16.

