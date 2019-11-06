Granite Shoals voters say ‘yes’ to $7M water bond proposal

Granite Shoals residents gave the go-ahead for water utility improvements after approving a bond proposal November 5.

The proposal allows the city to issue up to $7 million in bonds for the improvements. The measure passed 277-183.

The city will use the funds to move the current water intake to a deeper part of Lake LBJ as well as build a new water storage tank.

The bond money also will allow the city to replace water lines.

Voters also had to wade through 29 city charter amendments. All but two, propositions C and R, passed.

Proposition C dealt with adding a “definition of the city’s existing eminent domain authority as enumerated in the Texas Constitution and state law.”

Proposition R was about removing the requirement that the city publish a summary of its independent audit in the paper of record and make copies available for public review.

