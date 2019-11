Horseshoe Bay voters elected a new mayor and two new council members November 5.

In the mayoral race, Cynthia Clinesmith defeated Reagan Lambert 1,031-555.

Clinesmith currently sits on the City Council, but her term expires this year. Lambert is also on the council, and his term also expires this year.

Clinesmith and Lambert running for mayor opened up those two seats. Voters chose Randy Rives (986) and Frank Hosea (789) to fill those spots.

