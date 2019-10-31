Horseshoe Bay accepting applications for boards, committees, and commissions

It takes a lot of people to keep a city up and running. And that includes residents willing to serve on a number of boards, committees, and commissions.

The city of Horseshoe Bay is taking applications through Monday, November 4, for spots on its Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustment, Fuchs’ House Advisory Committee, and Parks Advisory Committee.

To be considered, the applicant must be a registered voter living within the city of Horseshoe Bay; have lived in the city for at least 12 months before an appointment; have an application on file with the city secretary; not be in arrears to the city; and not hold another public office.

Applications are available on the city’s Boards, Committees and Commissions page.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday. The City Council will make appointments in December with an effective date of January 1, 2020.

A description of the boards, committees, and commissions with openings are available at the above website.

