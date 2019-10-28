Faith Academy celebrates homecoming and marks 20 years

Homecoming is always a special time for schools, but it has a more significant meaning for Faith Academy of Marble Falls this year.

The private Christian school is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

It is marking the occasion at a tailgate party on Friday, November 1, before the Flames’ football team’s game against Hill Country Christian School. Both take place at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. The party is at 5 p.m.; game kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Faith Academy opened its doors in the fall of 1999 at a site on Mormon Mill Road before eventually moving to its current location on RR 1431 just east of Marble Falls.

At the time, it was one of only a few private schools across the country embracing the university model, in which students follow class schedules more in line with college and university campuses.

Since then, the university model has gained steam. Many school leaders visit Faith Academy or reach out to its administration to learn more about the model’s effectiveness.

During homecoming week, Faith students will take part in special spirit days such as “Twin Tuesday” and “Walt Disney Wednesday.” On Friday, alumni and former educators return to celebrate homecoming and the school’s 20th anniversary.

Friday’s schedule of events begins with an 11 a.m. pep rally in the school gym and an 11:30 a.m. pizza luncheon in the student center. Cost for lunch is $5 at the door.

That evening are the tailgate party and football game. Former Faith Academy administrator Mark Earwood will be in the pressbox to call the game with his well-known “Go Big Red!”

During halftime, alumni will be recognized and participate in Faith’s Passing of the Torch tradition.

“There is something special about welcoming home nineteen years’ worth of alumni, and when it culminates in introducing a new tradition, you can expect that something memorable will take place. Passing the torch is one of our most hallowed traditions to symbolize legacy,” said Head of School Amy Cozby. “What we will begin this year is a legacy tradition. Each alumni class will pass the torch to their successors, and we will start with the Class of 2019 passing that torch to this year’s seniors.”

And it’s not just about establishing those traditions with students.

“My favorite part is Faith has been around long enough now that the alumni will bring their own children to the campus, which is special,” athletic director Steve McCannon said. “Faith Academy homecoming is a time to come together and celebrate being part of something bigger than ourselves and being part of something that lasts. We have been truly blessed over the years, and this is our chance to remember the past and what God has done but also to look forward to what he will do in the future.”

Faith Academy alumni are invited to the VIP tent in the D-Zone on the field for fellowship and a close-up view of the football game.

Tickets for the game are $6 for adults and $4 for students and seniors with a $20 maximum per family. Contact Kindsley Revelle at communications@famf.org or 830-798-1333 for more information.

