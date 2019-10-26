Missed opportunities for Faith Flames in 48-40 loss

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Special teams decided the six-man district football game between Faith Academy of Marble Falls and Vanguard College Preparatory School of Waco on October 25.

The 48-40 loss drops the Flames to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in Division I, District 2 of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The Vanguard Vikings are now 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district.

After each time Faith Academy scored, the Flames attempted an onside kick, which isn’t unusual in six-man football.

“You have a short field, and the ball has to travel 15 yards,” Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said. “If (the opponent falls) on it, they’re on their own 35-yard line. If you kick it deep in six-man, there’s a better chance of running it back. On an onside kick, you have everyone contained.”

But due to missed assignments, the Vikings were able to scoop up the ball and run it in for a score — three times.

The Flames also missed four extra-point attempts after touchdowns, due, in part, to a 25-mph wind, Shipley said. In six-man, these are worth two points.

Shipley noted the Flames did some good things throughout the game. He commended his defense for not allowing the Vikings to find an offensive rhythm.

“We shut down their passing game, and they broke a few runs on us,” he said. “We played better defense.”

The Flames now turn their attention to the final two games of the regular season, which happen to be on home turf at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

On November 1, Faith faces Austin Hill Country Christian School. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. It’s also Faith’s homecoming.

The last district contest is against Round Rock Christian Academy on November 8.

While the three previous district games didn’t go the way the Flames wanted, Shipley believes his players learned plenty that will help them as they turn their attention to the November matchups.

“(My players) know we’re good enough to win the last two games,” he said.

